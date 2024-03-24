iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $175.99. 1,125,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,033. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $177.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.