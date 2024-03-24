iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is SMI Advisory Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 8.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $32,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.01. The stock had a trading volume of 788,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.51 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

