iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.5% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $286.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.93 and a fifty-two week high of $288.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.33.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

