iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lifted by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 150.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,661 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.94 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

