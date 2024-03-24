iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

URTH traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $144.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,607. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $111.97 and a one year high of $145.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average of $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

