iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

USMV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.69. 2,024,237 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

