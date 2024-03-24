iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWU. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,683 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

