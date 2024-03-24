iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,963,000 after purchasing an additional 150,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after purchasing an additional 237,514 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,893 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

