iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Cut by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.7% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,832,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,580,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.