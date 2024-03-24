iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

