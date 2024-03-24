iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Holdings Lessened by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up about 2.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 85,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

