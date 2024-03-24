iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 36,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,200. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

