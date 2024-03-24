iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,940,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.09 and a 52-week high of $526.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.18. The stock has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

