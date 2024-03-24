iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579,530 shares. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

