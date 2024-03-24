iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 296,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,811. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.60.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

