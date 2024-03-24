iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kure Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 72,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $99.45. 937,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,283. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

