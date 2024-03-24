iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.11

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.11 and traded as low as $23.68. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 16,230 shares.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Carbon ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.14% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

