IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.00 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $999.15 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003572 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

