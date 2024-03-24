IOTA (MIOTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.98 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $16.98 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003548 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000037 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

