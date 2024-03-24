Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $278.00

Shares of Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (LON:IVI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.54). Invesco Income Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.54), with a volume of 47,441 shares traded.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 278. The company has a market capitalization of £162.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

About Invesco Income Growth Trust

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

