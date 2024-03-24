Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

PRF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 356,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,271. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

