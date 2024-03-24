Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.60

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and traded as high as $57.66. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 25,898 shares changing hands.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

