Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.72

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.72 and traded as high as C$14.22. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 331,224 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

