Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 13.1% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $14.29 or 0.00021793 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.59 billion and $229.26 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00081579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017549 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,289,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,270,303 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.