International Paper (NYSE:IP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.13.

International Paper Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $264,418 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

