International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $627.66

Shares of International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 627.66 ($7.99) and traded as high as GBX 664 ($8.45). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 658 ($8.38), with a volume of 74,601 shares traded.

International Biotechnology Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 660.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 627.53. The stock has a market cap of £257.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.67 and a beta of 0.18.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

