Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.56

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.56 and traded as high as C$22.20. Interfor shares last traded at C$21.70, with a volume of 157,388 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.69.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.65) by C($1.64). The firm had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. Analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

