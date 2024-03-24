Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

