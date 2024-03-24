Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,939 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 4.2% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. 28,503,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.