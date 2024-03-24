Insight Folios Inc Sells 268 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Insight Folios Inc cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in Aflac by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Aflac by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

