Insight Folios Inc Sells 112 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

QCOM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.10. 5,645,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,924,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

