Insight Folios Inc Purchases 14,145 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for approximately 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in PPL by 0.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.08. 4,445,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

