Insight Folios Inc Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 2.2 %

MO stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,870,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,076,302. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.