Insight Folios Inc Acquires 3,083 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

