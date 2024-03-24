Insider Selling: Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Director Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$373,770.00.
Alvopetro Energy Price Performance
Shares of CVE:ALV opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.11. The company has a market cap of C$146.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.
About Alvopetro Energy
