Insider Selling: Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Director Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$373,770.00.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE:ALV opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.11. The company has a market cap of C$146.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

