Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innoviva from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of INVA opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Innoviva has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $16.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 30.37%.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 49.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

