Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS PFEB remained flat at $34.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,003 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

