Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. UBS Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after buying an additional 627,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after buying an additional 235,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,973 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.