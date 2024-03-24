IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $136.45

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.45 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.43). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.43), with a volume of 44,801 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.50) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.
