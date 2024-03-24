IAM Advisory LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 31,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $110.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

