IAM Advisory LLC Invests $857,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 23,138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.67.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $628.01 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.14 and a twelve month high of $634.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $573.48 and its 200 day moving average is $483.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

