IAM Advisory LLC Invests $32,000 in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nextdoor by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nextdoor by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after buying an additional 1,292,918 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nextdoor by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 124,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58,132 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 67.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

