IAM Advisory LLC Invests $262,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

