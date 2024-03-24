IAM Advisory LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $67.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

