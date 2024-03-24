IAM Advisory LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

IAM Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,301,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,972,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,080,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

