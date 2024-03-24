Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $417.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.95 and a 200 day moving average of $326.59. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $418.83.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,691,000 after purchasing an additional 137,179 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

