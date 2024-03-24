Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.