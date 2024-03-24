Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 20,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $200.73 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

