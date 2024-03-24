holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.76 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $14.76 million and $112,717.90 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.42 or 0.05181337 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00082315 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00018174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00017558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003750 BTC.

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,947,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,786,399 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,947,466 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01749228 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $109,809.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

