Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

